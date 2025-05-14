Left Menu

Habib Al Mulla & Partners: Bridging Legal Expertise Between India and the UAE

Habib Al Mulla & Partners, renowned for its international legal expertise, opens a new office in New Delhi, marking a significant step in strengthening India-UAE ties. The initiative aims to facilitate cross-border investments and collaboration by serving as a bridge for businesses and professionals between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to solidify India-UAE strategic ties, Habib Al Mulla & Partners has announced the inauguration of its New Delhi office. This expansion underscores the firm's dedication to promoting cross-border collaboration and investment between the dynamic economies of India and the United Arab Emirates.

The expansion is timely, coinciding with heightened bilateral engagements such as the high-profile visit of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to India. The visit, which included key discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasized mutual interests in technology and economic cooperation.

Dr. Habib Al Mulla, the firm's founder, highlighted the role of their new India-focused platform in strengthening these international ties. The platform serves as a bridge for Indian companies entering the UAE market, ensuring they receive seamless, trusted support across legal frameworks while maintaining strong relationships with Indian legal professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

