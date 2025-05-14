Hungary Seeks to Stifle Dissent with New Sovereignty Bill

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's nationalist party has escalated its campaign against critical media and non-governmental organisations by introducing a new bill. The legislation aims to augment the powers of the Sovereignty Protection Office, enabling the government to monitor, restrict, and penalise organisations perceived to threaten national sovereignty.

The bill allows authorities to list and impose severe financial penalties on groups influencing public debate with foreign support, potentially stripping them of crucial funding. This development comes as Orbán's government intensifies its efforts to control political expression and civic engagement while facing significant electoral challenges next year.

The introduction of the bill is in line with Orbán's earlier rhetoric identifying foreign-funded organisations as threats. Critics argue that the measure resembles Russia's "foreign agent" law and could be wielded to stifle legitimate criticism, marking a step towards further authoritarian governance in Hungary.

(With inputs from agencies.)