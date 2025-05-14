Hungary Seeks to Stifle Dissent with New Sovereignty Bill
Hungary's ruling party is set to introduce a bill expanding the powers of the Sovereignty Protection Office, targeting media outlets and NGOs deemed threats to national sovereignty. The bill allows the government to monitor, penalise, and potentially ban such organisations, intensifying the existing crackdown on critical voices ahead of elections.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's nationalist party has escalated its campaign against critical media and non-governmental organisations by introducing a new bill. The legislation aims to augment the powers of the Sovereignty Protection Office, enabling the government to monitor, restrict, and penalise organisations perceived to threaten national sovereignty.
The bill allows authorities to list and impose severe financial penalties on groups influencing public debate with foreign support, potentially stripping them of crucial funding. This development comes as Orbán's government intensifies its efforts to control political expression and civic engagement while facing significant electoral challenges next year.
The introduction of the bill is in line with Orbán's earlier rhetoric identifying foreign-funded organisations as threats. Critics argue that the measure resembles Russia's "foreign agent" law and could be wielded to stifle legitimate criticism, marking a step towards further authoritarian governance in Hungary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- Victor Orbán
- Fidesz
- sovereignty
- bill
- media
- NGOs
- elections
- crackdown
- legislation
ALSO READ
Social Media Stir: Arrests Over Objectionable Content in India
African Development Bank and IADB Renew $3.2 Billion Exposure Exchange Agreement
Democrats Accuse Trump of Withholding Billions in Federal Funds
Bold Move by Delhi: New Bill to Regulate Private School Fees
Delhi Cabinet approves draft bill to regulate fees in private, government schools: CM Rekha Gupta.