Left Menu

Hungary Seeks to Stifle Dissent with New Sovereignty Bill

Hungary's ruling party is set to introduce a bill expanding the powers of the Sovereignty Protection Office, targeting media outlets and NGOs deemed threats to national sovereignty. The bill allows the government to monitor, penalise, and potentially ban such organisations, intensifying the existing crackdown on critical voices ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:47 IST
Hungary Seeks to Stifle Dissent with New Sovereignty Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's nationalist party has escalated its campaign against critical media and non-governmental organisations by introducing a new bill. The legislation aims to augment the powers of the Sovereignty Protection Office, enabling the government to monitor, restrict, and penalise organisations perceived to threaten national sovereignty.

The bill allows authorities to list and impose severe financial penalties on groups influencing public debate with foreign support, potentially stripping them of crucial funding. This development comes as Orbán's government intensifies its efforts to control political expression and civic engagement while facing significant electoral challenges next year.

The introduction of the bill is in line with Orbán's earlier rhetoric identifying foreign-funded organisations as threats. Critics argue that the measure resembles Russia's "foreign agent" law and could be wielded to stifle legitimate criticism, marking a step towards further authoritarian governance in Hungary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025