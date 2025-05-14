Left Menu

Ukrainian Nationals Arrested in Explosive Parcel Plot with Ties to Russia

Three Ukrainian nationals have been arrested in Germany and Switzerland for allegedly plotting to send explosive parcels from Germany to Ukraine on behalf of Russian agents. The suspects, identified as Vladyslav T., Daniil B., and Yevhen B., reportedly planned to use GPS-tracked test packages to determine transport routes.

Updated: 14-05-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:49 IST
Ukrainian Nationals Arrested in Explosive Parcel Plot with Ties to Russia
In a cross-border operation, three Ukrainian nationals have been apprehended on charges of planning to ship explosive or incendiary parcels from Germany to Ukraine at the request of Russian operatives. This was confirmed by German prosecutors on Wednesday.

The suspects are accused of working as secret agents with intentions to commit arson and orchestrate explosions, revealed federal prosecutors in an official statement. Two of the accused, identified as Vladyslav T. and Daniil B. following German privacy laws, were detained in separate German cities over the weekend. The third suspect, Yevhen B., was captured on Tuesday in Switzerland's Thurgau region.

Investigations suggest that as early as March, the trio had informed individuals purportedly linked to Russian state agencies of their readiness to attack freight transport within Germany. Furthermore, Vladyslav T. reportedly dispatched two "test packages" equipped with GPS devices in Cologne, allegedly instructed by Yevhen B., who is suspected of supplying package contents via Daniil B.

(With inputs from agencies.)

