Heightened Security at Paradip Port Amidst Tensions

Security efforts at Paradip Port have been intensified following a vessel's arrival, carrying crude oil and a multinational crew including Pakistanis. The heightened alert is due to India-Pakistan tensions, with strict measures ensuring no crew disembarks during crude oil offloading, as authorities prioritize safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paradip | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Intensified security protocols have been initiated at Paradip port in Odisha following the arrival of 'MT Siren II' carrying 21 Pakistani crew members among others, officials confirmed Wednesday. This pre-emptive action stems from ongoing India-Pakistan conflicts necessitating a heightened state of alertness.

The vessel, which arrived from South Korea via Singapore, carries a total of 25 crew members including Indian and Thai nationals, and is transporting crude oil for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Security arrangements are being closely managed by Odisha Marine Police and the CISF, with guidance from the Immigration Department, as per Marine Police Station inspector in-charge Babita Dehuri.

Docked at a single point mooring roughly 20 km offshore, the ship holds 11,350 metric tonnes of crude oil. To ensure safety, strict orders have been issued prohibiting crew members from disembarking during the oil evacuation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

