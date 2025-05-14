Tensions Rise as Russia and Ukraine Prepare for Crucial Peace Talks in Istanbul
The Kremlin announces a Russian delegation's visit to Istanbul for potential direct peace talks with Ukraine. Specific delegates remain undisclosed, pending President Putin's order. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirms Russia's readiness for the talks and awaits Ukraine's participation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:03 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Kremlin officials disclosed plans Wednesday for a Russian delegation to participate in potential direct peace talks with Ukraine, set for Thursday in Istanbul. However, the specific delegates remain undisclosed.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained to reporters that the delegation's composition would be revealed upon President Vladimir Putin's directive.
Despite certain details being withheld, Peskov confirmed Russia's willingness to engage in the talks. Moscow awaits the arrival of the Ukrainian delegation to proceed with discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Istanbul
- peace talks
- delegation
- Putin
- Kremlin
- politics
- diplomacy
- Ukraine conflict
Advertisement