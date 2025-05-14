Tensions Rise as Russia and Ukraine Prepare for Crucial Peace Talks in Istanbul

Kremlin officials disclosed plans Wednesday for a Russian delegation to participate in potential direct peace talks with Ukraine, set for Thursday in Istanbul. However, the specific delegates remain undisclosed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained to reporters that the delegation's composition would be revealed upon President Vladimir Putin's directive.

Despite certain details being withheld, Peskov confirmed Russia's willingness to engage in the talks. Moscow awaits the arrival of the Ukrainian delegation to proceed with discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)