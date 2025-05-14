Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Russia and Ukraine Prepare for Crucial Peace Talks in Istanbul

The Kremlin announces a Russian delegation's visit to Istanbul for potential direct peace talks with Ukraine. Specific delegates remain undisclosed, pending President Putin's order. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirms Russia's readiness for the talks and awaits Ukraine's participation.

Updated: 14-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:03 IST
Representative image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin officials disclosed plans Wednesday for a Russian delegation to participate in potential direct peace talks with Ukraine, set for Thursday in Istanbul. However, the specific delegates remain undisclosed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained to reporters that the delegation's composition would be revealed upon President Vladimir Putin's directive.

Despite certain details being withheld, Peskov confirmed Russia's willingness to engage in the talks. Moscow awaits the arrival of the Ukrainian delegation to proceed with discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

