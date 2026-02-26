The Kremlin has issued a call for restraint in response to a deadly encounter off the coast of Cuba involving a speedboat registered in Florida. The incident, resulting in four deaths and injuries to six others, has been condemned by Russia as a provocative act by the United States amid rising tensions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored the need to prioritize the socio-economic and humanitarian needs of Cuban citizens. Peskov emphasized the importance of resolving these issues without creating obstacles, advising all parties to avoid provoking further tensions.

The Kremlin's stance comes at a time of heightened geopolitical stress with Washington. Russian officials stress the need for calm, warning against any provocative actions that could compromise the security around the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)