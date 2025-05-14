Tragedy on the Quetta-Taftan Highway: Truck Drivers Targeted in Balochistan

In a harrowing incident in Pakistan's Balochistan province, four truck drivers were abducted and subsequently shot dead by unidentified gunmen. This disturbing event unfolded on the Quetta-Taftan highway, a key route in the restive region.

The truck drivers, tasked with transporting LPG imported from Iran, were intercepted by masked armed men in the Ahmedwal area. Their bullet-riddled bodies were discovered in Noshki, about 100 kilometers west of Quetta, adding to a series of violent attacks targeting workers from outside the province.

While no group has taken responsibility for this latest atrocity, the incident echoes past attacks, including the appalling murder of laborers and workers from Punjab and other areas. These repeated acts of violence underscore the ongoing security challenges in Balochistan, raising grave concerns about the safety of inter-provincial workers.

