Tragedy on the Quetta-Taftan Highway: Truck Drivers Targeted in Balochistan
In Balochistan, Pakistan, four truck drivers were abducted and killed. The victims, transporting LPG from Iran, were intercepted by gunmen on the Quetta-Taftan highway. Their bodies were found in Noshki. The incident is part of a recurring pattern of violence in the region against workers from other provinces.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a harrowing incident in Pakistan's Balochistan province, four truck drivers were abducted and subsequently shot dead by unidentified gunmen. This disturbing event unfolded on the Quetta-Taftan highway, a key route in the restive region.
The truck drivers, tasked with transporting LPG imported from Iran, were intercepted by masked armed men in the Ahmedwal area. Their bullet-riddled bodies were discovered in Noshki, about 100 kilometers west of Quetta, adding to a series of violent attacks targeting workers from outside the province.
While no group has taken responsibility for this latest atrocity, the incident echoes past attacks, including the appalling murder of laborers and workers from Punjab and other areas. These repeated acts of violence underscore the ongoing security challenges in Balochistan, raising grave concerns about the safety of inter-provincial workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Bombing Escalates Violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Jordan Advances Workplace Safety: ILO and SSC Lead Fight Against Violence and Harassment
Omar Abdullah Champions Unity Against Violence in Kashmir
Tensions Flare in Damascus Suburb Amid Sectarian Violence
Tragedy in Uppsala: Triple Homicide Sparks Renewed Focus on Gang Violence