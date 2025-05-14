Left Menu

Tragedy on the Quetta-Taftan Highway: Truck Drivers Targeted in Balochistan

In Balochistan, Pakistan, four truck drivers were abducted and killed. The victims, transporting LPG from Iran, were intercepted by gunmen on the Quetta-Taftan highway. Their bodies were found in Noshki. The incident is part of a recurring pattern of violence in the region against workers from other provinces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:22 IST
Tragedy on the Quetta-Taftan Highway: Truck Drivers Targeted in Balochistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a harrowing incident in Pakistan's Balochistan province, four truck drivers were abducted and subsequently shot dead by unidentified gunmen. This disturbing event unfolded on the Quetta-Taftan highway, a key route in the restive region.

The truck drivers, tasked with transporting LPG imported from Iran, were intercepted by masked armed men in the Ahmedwal area. Their bullet-riddled bodies were discovered in Noshki, about 100 kilometers west of Quetta, adding to a series of violent attacks targeting workers from outside the province.

While no group has taken responsibility for this latest atrocity, the incident echoes past attacks, including the appalling murder of laborers and workers from Punjab and other areas. These repeated acts of violence underscore the ongoing security challenges in Balochistan, raising grave concerns about the safety of inter-provincial workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025