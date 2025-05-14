Tensions Flare in Tripoli: Power Struggles and Ceasefire Efforts Amid Escalating Violence

Libya's capital, Tripoli, witnessed the fiercest fighting in years, but it subsided after the government's ceasefire announcement on Wednesday, residents reported. The violent clashes began after a key militia leader was killed, sparking battles throughout the city.

The Libyan government's defense ministry announced that neutral police units, not bearing heavy weapons, were deployed to stabilize sensitive areas. This intervention followed heightened tensions, with the United Nations expressing urgent concern over the violence in heavily populated Tripoli neighborhoods.

The power dynamics shifted as Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, linked with Turkey, gained influence amidst the turmoil. This come after the demise of militia leader Abdulghani Kikli and the overpowering of his faction by government-aligned brigades. Libya’s political landscape remains precarious with the potential involvement of external factions threatening renewed conflict.

