Lalu Prasad Faces Prosecution: New Developments in 'Land-for-Jobs' Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced it has received sanction to prosecute RJD chief Lalu Prasad in a money laundering case linked to the 'land-for-jobs' scam. President Droupadi Murmu granted approval on May 8, allowing the case to proceed. The court will consider the matter on May 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:32 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has secured the required sanctions to prosecute RJD chief Lalu Prasad in the 'land-for-jobs' scam. The approval, granted by President Droupadi Murmu on May 8, allows the case to move forward.

Following the announcement, special judge Vishal Gogne set May 23 as the date for further consideration. The ED has also filed a chargesheet against Lalu Prasad, his family members, and two associated companies, revealing allegations of corruption involving land transfers in exchange for railway jobs.

The case, rooted in a CBI FIR, criticizes Prasad's tenure as central railways minister from 2004 to 2009. The claims suggest that candidates or their families were urged to transfer land parcels, ostensibly as bribes, to secure appointments within the Indian Railways. The CBI has filed three related chargesheets so far.

