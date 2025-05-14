NW Committee Demands Urgent Probe into Alleged Illegal Occupation at Airport

The North West Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management, under the leadership of Chairperson Freddy Sonakile, has raised alarm over a recent incident involving the alleged illegal occupation of George Dick Montshioa Airport — formerly known as Mafikeng Airport — by unauthorized individuals.

This development comes in the wake of a widely circulated video on social media, in which Wessels Morweng, the MEC for the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management, is seen directly confronting people reportedly residing or operating from within the airport premises without any formal authorisation.

While Sonakile applauded Morweng’s bold and proactive stance in personally addressing the matter, he stressed that the video raises more questions than it answers. "Visible oversight is commendable, but this incident highlights glaring operational and administrative failures that cannot be ignored. The situation demands immediate investigation and a firm response from all relevant authorities,” Sonakile remarked.

Committee Calls for Immediate Accountability

In an urgent letter to MEC Morweng, the Portfolio Committee has requested a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unauthorised occupation. The Committee has demanded a detailed report that clearly outlines the facts of the incident, identifies any internal shortcomings, recommends disciplinary or remedial actions, and lays out preventative measures to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

Central to the Committee’s concern is the claim that the airport is under constant surveillance by Eagle Eye Security, a private firm contracted for 24-hour monitoring, and managed daily by an on-site full-time facility manager. “Given this level of oversight, it is wholly unacceptable to claim ignorance about individuals occupying government property, potentially rent-free,” Sonakile said.

He continued, “To pretend no one in the department or at the airport was aware of these activities is not only implausible but insulting to the intelligence of the public. We are not interested in deflections or vague justifications.”

Scrutiny Over Possible Lease Agreements and Aviation School

The Portfolio Committee has also asked the Department to confirm whether there is currently an aviation school operating from the airport, and if so, whether this institution has any valid lease agreements or operational permissions. Furthermore, the Committee wants clarity on whether any revenue is being generated from these arrangements, as is expected from state-owned property usage.

“If there are individuals or organisations making use of public infrastructure without paying rent or entering into formal agreements, that’s a grave violation of public trust,” Sonakile stated. He added that the Committee is seeking full transparency to determine whether any elements of corruption, mismanagement, or negligence are at play.

Role of the Department of Public Works and Roads Under Scrutiny

Another layer of complexity in this unfolding controversy involves the Department of Public Works and Roads, which serves as the official custodian of government properties in the province. The Committee is now investigating the extent of this department’s involvement and oversight regarding George Dick Montshioa Airport.

“We need to understand who dropped the ball,” said Sonakile. “Was it the Department of Public Works? Was it Community Safety and Transport? Or was it both? Regardless, there must be consequences.”

Warning Against Continued Leniency

Sonakile concluded with a firm warning against recurring administrative leniency in matters involving public assets. “This is not just about one airport. It’s about a pattern that could replicate across other state facilities if we do not act decisively. Government properties are not up for grabs. The failure to act strongly now could normalize this kind of negligence,” he cautioned.

The Portfolio Committee has committed to follow through until full accountability is achieved. They are expected to summon departmental officials for questioning and have not ruled out the possibility of recommending disciplinary actions or criminal investigations, should evidence of wrongdoing emerge.

“This is a litmus test for the province’s commitment to governance, transparency, and rule of law. The people of the North West deserve nothing less,” Sonakile concluded.