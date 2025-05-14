Left Menu

Collectorate Bomb Threat: Authorities Scramble Amid Hoax

An e-mail threatening to bomb the Baran district collectorate caused panic, prompting evacuation on Wednesday. The threat, sent in a South Indian language, led to a thorough search by bomb and dog squads. No explosives were found, and investigations are ongoing to trace the sender and motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:09 IST
A threatening e-mail targeting the Baran district collectorate incited alarm and urgent action from the authorities on Wednesday morning.

Received in the early hours by District Collector Rohitashva Singh Tomar, the e-mail demanded the evacuation of all officers by 2 pm, citing a bomb threat. The collectorate premises, shared with the SP and Zila Parishad offices, underwent an immediate evacuation and sealing as police and bomb disposal units scoured the area.

District officials, relieved to find no explosive materials, are investigating the sender and assessing the e-mail's objective, as normal operations remain suspended as a safety measure.

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

