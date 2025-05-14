Collectorate Bomb Threat: Authorities Scramble Amid Hoax
An e-mail threatening to bomb the Baran district collectorate caused panic, prompting evacuation on Wednesday. The threat, sent in a South Indian language, led to a thorough search by bomb and dog squads. No explosives were found, and investigations are ongoing to trace the sender and motive.
- Country:
- India
A threatening e-mail targeting the Baran district collectorate incited alarm and urgent action from the authorities on Wednesday morning.
Received in the early hours by District Collector Rohitashva Singh Tomar, the e-mail demanded the evacuation of all officers by 2 pm, citing a bomb threat. The collectorate premises, shared with the SP and Zila Parishad offices, underwent an immediate evacuation and sealing as police and bomb disposal units scoured the area.
District officials, relieved to find no explosive materials, are investigating the sender and assessing the e-mail's objective, as normal operations remain suspended as a safety measure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spain and Portugal Gripped by Massive Power Outage: Investigations Underway
NIA Intensifies Investigation Following Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack
Justice Over Politics: MP Mehdi's Call for Fair Investigation in Pahalgam Attack
Bribery Scandal Unravels: Blu-3 and Former Mace Group Associates Under Investigation
British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves Under Investigation