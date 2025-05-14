Collectorate Bomb Threat: Authorities Scramble Amid Hoax

A threatening e-mail targeting the Baran district collectorate incited alarm and urgent action from the authorities on Wednesday morning.

Received in the early hours by District Collector Rohitashva Singh Tomar, the e-mail demanded the evacuation of all officers by 2 pm, citing a bomb threat. The collectorate premises, shared with the SP and Zila Parishad offices, underwent an immediate evacuation and sealing as police and bomb disposal units scoured the area.

District officials, relieved to find no explosive materials, are investigating the sender and assessing the e-mail's objective, as normal operations remain suspended as a safety measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)