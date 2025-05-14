Left Menu

China Pledges Continued Support to Sudan Amid Ongoing Conflict

China has expressed its support for Sudan in preserving its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. Foreign Minister Wang Yi affirmed China's commitment during a meeting with Sudan's newly appointed Foreign Minister Omar Seddik in Beijing. Wang emphasized continued assistance for Sudan's peace, stability, and development efforts.

The Chinese government has reiterated its backing for Sudan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, according to Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He conveyed this message during discussions with Sudan's newly appointed Foreign Minister Omar Seddik in Beijing.

Seddik, who until recently served as Sudan's ambassador to Beijing, was briefed by Wang on China's stance and continued support amidst Sudan's challenging circumstances.

Foreign Minister Wang pledged that China would continue to deliver humanitarian aid and support the peace, stability, and development of Sudan, keen to see a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

