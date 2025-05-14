Left Menu

Sibling Showdown: Paschim Vihar Altercation Leads to Arrest

Three brothers were arrested in Delhi for allegedly opening fire on their sister's boyfriend's family. The incident stemmed from a disapproved relationship. Police recovered a misfired cartridge and an empty shell at the scene. A country-made pistol and knife were seized from the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An intense encounter unfolded in Paschim Vihar West as three brothers allegedly opened fire on relatives of a boy entangled in a relationship with their sister. The incident, which sparked due to familial disapproval, culminated in police intervention and subsequent arrests.

Chintu, Karan, and Nitin, aged 20, 18, and 18 respectively, were taken into custody following the shooting incident that rattled the Jwalapuri area. Despite the chaos, authorities confirmed that no injuries occurred. Both families, living as neighbors, were at odds over the romantic involvement of their children.

In response to multiple emergency calls on Tuesday, law enforcement swiftly combed the scene, retrieving firearms evidence and trailing the suspects to Durbal Nath Marg, where they apprehended the trio. Detectives recovered a country-made pistol and a knife, significant in couple's contentious saga, from the apprehended suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

