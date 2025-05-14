Assam's Crackdown: Social Media and Anti-India Arrests Surge

Authorities in Assam have intensified their crackdown on anti-India activities on social media, arresting a total of 60 individuals following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrests, including those of Sahin Ahmed Mazumdar from Hailakandi and Intesab Ahmed Laskar from Cachar district. The arrests highlight the state's zero-tolerance approach to actions deemed as supporting anti-national sentiments.

Sarma reiterated the government's commitment to this operation, noting that the National Security Act might be enforced selectively. The crackdown seeks to address activities perceived as sympathetic to Pakistan in the wake of the Jammu and Kashmir terror incident, which claimed 26 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)