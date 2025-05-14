Qatar's Landmark Boeing Deal

Qatar secured a major agreement on Wednesday with the U.S. aircraft giant Boeing to acquire new jets for Qatar Airways in a milestone move for the Gulf nation's aviation sector.

The agreement, valued at $200 billion, involves the purchase of 160 aircraft and was officiated during President Donald Trump's visit to Doha.

Witnessing the signing of the deal were Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, underscoring the strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)