Qatar's Landmark Boeing Deal

Qatar has formalized an agreement with Boeing to purchase 160 jets valued at $200 billion. The deal was signed during President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf Arab nation, with both Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attending the ceremony in Doha.

Updated: 14-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Qatar secured a major agreement on Wednesday with the U.S. aircraft giant Boeing to acquire new jets for Qatar Airways in a milestone move for the Gulf nation's aviation sector.

The agreement, valued at $200 billion, involves the purchase of 160 aircraft and was officiated during President Donald Trump's visit to Doha.

Witnessing the signing of the deal were Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, underscoring the strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

