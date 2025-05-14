Left Menu

India Rejects China's Renaming of Arunachal Pradesh Locales

India dismissed China's attempt to rename 27 locations in Arunachal Pradesh, reiterating the region's status as an integral part of India. China views the area as part of southern Tibet and has renamed places multiple times, asserting its rights. India and China continue to mend strained relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:08 IST
India Rejects China's Renaming of Arunachal Pradesh Locales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has firmly dismissed what it called China's 'vain and preposterous' move to rename various locations in Arunachal Pradesh. New Delhi reiterated that this region has been, is, and will continue to remain an inseparable part of India, countering Beijing's persistent claims over the territory.

This latest diplomatic spat arose after China assigned Chinese names to 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh, a move justified by Chinese officials as an exercise of sovereign rights. China, which asserts that Arunachal Pradesh is part of southern Tibet, has renamed locations in the area on four previous occasions.

The dispute continues amid efforts by India and China to normalize relations following a prolonged border standoff. These recent developments come as the two countries work towards mending ties, highlighted by the potential resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025