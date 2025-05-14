India Rejects China's Renaming of Arunachal Pradesh Locales
India dismissed China's attempt to rename 27 locations in Arunachal Pradesh, reiterating the region's status as an integral part of India. China views the area as part of southern Tibet and has renamed places multiple times, asserting its rights. India and China continue to mend strained relations.
India has firmly dismissed what it called China's 'vain and preposterous' move to rename various locations in Arunachal Pradesh. New Delhi reiterated that this region has been, is, and will continue to remain an inseparable part of India, countering Beijing's persistent claims over the territory.
This latest diplomatic spat arose after China assigned Chinese names to 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh, a move justified by Chinese officials as an exercise of sovereign rights. China, which asserts that Arunachal Pradesh is part of southern Tibet, has renamed locations in the area on four previous occasions.
The dispute continues amid efforts by India and China to normalize relations following a prolonged border standoff. These recent developments come as the two countries work towards mending ties, highlighted by the potential resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
