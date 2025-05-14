Left Menu

Orano Battles for Survival Amid Niger's Unyielding Posture

French uranium mining company Orano is in conflict with Niger's military authorities following the detention of its director and raids on its offices. This comes as Niger tightens its control over foreign companies, reflecting a shift from its traditional partnerships with the West, especially in the resource-rich Sahel region.

Dakar | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:09 IST
  Senegal

French uranium mining company Orano is taking legal action against Niger's government following the disappearance of its director and raids on its local offices. The confrontation underscores the intensified grip of Niger's military authorities on foreign businesses and civil organizations.

In a statement released late Tuesday, Orano condemned the intervention, citing arbitrary arrest, illegal detention, and unlawful confiscation of property belonging to Nigerien subsidiaries and the state. Reports indicate that the company's director was detained earlier in the month, with authorities seizing electronic devices and phones during the raids.

Despite being a long-established entity in Niger, the military authorities last year revoked Orano's permit for the Imouraren mine and took control of Somaïr, its major uranium operation. This development follows Niger's pledge to cut ties with Western nations, impacting long-standing economic and security relationships in the Sahel.

