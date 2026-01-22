Election Chaos in Uganda: Kivumbi Detention Amidst Alleged Violence

Muwanga Kivumbi, a prominent figure within Bobi Wine's National Unity Platform, was detained by Ugandan police on Thursday. Authorities accuse him of being involved in violence during last week's election, which resulted in seven deaths in Butambala. Kituuma Rusoke, the police spokesman, indicated Kivumbi could face criminal charges.

The violence reportedly involved unidentified security forces shooting at Kivumbi's house. President Yoweri Museveni, who secured a controversial victory, accused the opposition of inciting unrest but denied any attempts to target Bobi Wine. Wine, who rejected the election results as fraudulent, is purportedly in hiding.

The election faced criticism for its execution, highlighted by an internet shutdown and technical issues at polling stations. More recently, 21 suspects have been detained in connection with the violence. Museveni remains in power, extending his lengthy tenure amidst ongoing political unrest.