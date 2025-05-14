Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Alleged ISIS Sympathiser
The Supreme Court has upheld the bail granted to Ammar Abdul Rahiman, arrested under the UAPA for allegedly sympathising with ISIS. The court found no violation of bail conditions, and the trial is ongoing. The accused is restricted from traveling abroad during the trial period.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to Ammar Abdul Rahiman, who was charged under the UAPA for allegedly supporting ISIS. The bench found no evidence that he breached bail conditions.
Arrested on August 4, 2021, Rahiman has been in custody for about three years. While the prosecution plans to examine over 160 witnesses, only 44 have been called so far, indicating the trial's continuation could take significant time.
Officials noted Rahiman's cooperation with the investigation and his consistent appearance in court. However, the court denied his request to apply for a passport to travel internationally while the trial is pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
