Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Alleged ISIS Sympathiser

The Supreme Court has upheld the bail granted to Ammar Abdul Rahiman, arrested under the UAPA for allegedly sympathising with ISIS. The court found no violation of bail conditions, and the trial is ongoing. The accused is restricted from traveling abroad during the trial period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:10 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Alleged ISIS Sympathiser
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to Ammar Abdul Rahiman, who was charged under the UAPA for allegedly supporting ISIS. The bench found no evidence that he breached bail conditions.

Arrested on August 4, 2021, Rahiman has been in custody for about three years. While the prosecution plans to examine over 160 witnesses, only 44 have been called so far, indicating the trial's continuation could take significant time.

Officials noted Rahiman's cooperation with the investigation and his consistent appearance in court. However, the court denied his request to apply for a passport to travel internationally while the trial is pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025