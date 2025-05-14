Left Menu

Borders Reunited: The Story of BSF Jawan's Return

BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was returned to India 21 days after being apprehended by Pakistan Rangers along the Punjab border. His detention followed a miscalculation during duty. Celebrations ensued at his family home in West Bengal, and an inquiry into his apprehension is underway.

In a gesture of diplomatic resolution, Indian and Pakistani authorities exchanged apprehended border personnel, easing recent tensions between the two nations. BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, detained by Pakistan Rangers, returned to India via the Attari-Wagah border after 21 days of captivity.

The exchange was a result of concerted efforts by the BSF, involving regular flag meetings and communication with Pakistani counterparts. Shaw had crossed into Pakistani territory inadvertently while on duty in the Ferozepur sector. His return marks a critical step in resolving border incidents beneficially for both countries.

Shaw's family celebrated his homecoming amid great relief and joy. Meanwhile, BSF has initiated an inquiry into the circumstances of his detention. Continuing dialogues promise a hopeful reduction in cross-border incidents, contributing towards regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

