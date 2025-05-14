Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Political Consensus and Peaceful Resolution in Kashmir

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti urges a political consensus for peace in Kashmir, highlighting the human costs of conflict. She emphasizes the need for recognizing victims of Pakistani shelling as martyrs and calls for India to prioritize peace with neighbors, criticizing war-mongering and advocating for a humanitarian approach.

In a plea to reshape perceptions of the Jammu and Kashmir issue, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has urged political leaders in India to form a consensus for peace in the region. Mufti argued that the conflict should transcend terrorism and security narratives and emphasized the importance of humanitarian approaches.

Mufti demanded the recent casualties from Pakistani shelling be declared national martyrs, advocating for their families' compensation. She criticized the portrayal of victims as terrorists and pointed to the significant human cost of ongoing conflicts, warning that warfare benefits neither party involved.

Addressing India's stance with neighboring countries, Mufti urged the nation to step into a leadership role that prioritizes regional cooperation and stability. Highlighting previous efforts for peace, she called on opposition parties, particularly the Congress, to encourage dialogue and restore Kashmir as India's crown. Her narrative is a call to action for all political stakeholders to foster a peaceful solution.

