Left Menu

Crypto Family Targets: The Rise of Kidnapping

French prosecutors are investigating a botched kidnapping of a crypto businessman's daughter in Paris, marking another attack on wealthy crypto figures. This incident highlights growing concerns over crime in France. The government plans measures to protect crypto entrepreneurs amid escalating threats targeted at their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:10 IST
Crypto Family Targets: The Rise of Kidnapping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Paris, a failed kidnapping attempt on the daughter of a crypto businessman highlights a disturbing trend of attacks on affluent crypto figures. French authorities are now investigating the incident where three masked men failed to abduct the woman in broad daylight.

The attack, captured by a bystander on video, demonstrates rising fears over escalating crimes in France, notably against wealthy individuals in the cryptocurrency sector. A local shop-owner became a hero by intervening with a fire extinguisher, thwarting the would-be kidnappers.

This latest case adds to a series of attacks on crypto-affluent families, pushing the French government to address the vulnerabilities of these targets. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau plans to meet crypto entrepreneurs about enhancing their security. President Macron is concurrently tackling organized crime issues, exacerbating public concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025