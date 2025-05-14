Crypto Family Targets: The Rise of Kidnapping

In Paris, a failed kidnapping attempt on the daughter of a crypto businessman highlights a disturbing trend of attacks on affluent crypto figures. French authorities are now investigating the incident where three masked men failed to abduct the woman in broad daylight.

The attack, captured by a bystander on video, demonstrates rising fears over escalating crimes in France, notably against wealthy individuals in the cryptocurrency sector. A local shop-owner became a hero by intervening with a fire extinguisher, thwarting the would-be kidnappers.

This latest case adds to a series of attacks on crypto-affluent families, pushing the French government to address the vulnerabilities of these targets. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau plans to meet crypto entrepreneurs about enhancing their security. President Macron is concurrently tackling organized crime issues, exacerbating public concerns.

