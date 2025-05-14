Left Menu

India’s Diplomatic Push at UN After Pahalgam Attack

An Indian team is in New York to engage with the UN Security Council's 1267 sanctions committee following the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy for Lashkar-e-Taiba. India launched a retaliatory operation, while seeking support from international counter-terrorism bodies.

Updated: 14-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:59 IST
India's Diplomatic Push at UN After Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Indian technical team is in New York to engage with the UN Security Council's 1267 Sanctions Committee following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. The responsibility for the attack, which claimed 26 lives, was taken by The Resistance Front, linked to the Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Sources revealed that the team is also interacting with the Monitoring Team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee, along with other partner countries to garner support. Meetings are planned with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate in a bid to strengthen global counter-terrorism efforts.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, targeting terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This was a direct response to the Pahalgam attack, exemplifying India's robust stance against terrorism and its commitment to safeguarding civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

