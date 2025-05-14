India’s Diplomatic Push at UN After Pahalgam Attack

An Indian technical team is in New York to engage with the UN Security Council's 1267 Sanctions Committee following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. The responsibility for the attack, which claimed 26 lives, was taken by The Resistance Front, linked to the Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Sources revealed that the team is also interacting with the Monitoring Team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee, along with other partner countries to garner support. Meetings are planned with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate in a bid to strengthen global counter-terrorism efforts.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, targeting terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This was a direct response to the Pahalgam attack, exemplifying India's robust stance against terrorism and its commitment to safeguarding civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)