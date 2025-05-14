Switzerland Eyes Immigration Curbs Amid EU Deal
The Swiss government seeks to limit EU immigration if specific factors exceed thresholds. Despite nationalist opposition, Switzerland aims to finalize an economic deal with Europe. A protective clause, described as essential, could enable Switzerland to restrict immigration, pending legal ratification and potential arbitration with the EU.
- Country:
- Switzerland
The Swiss government announced plans to potentially restrict free movement of people from the European Union should key immigration-related factors breach certain limits. The move comes as part of an ongoing effort to deepen economic cooperation with the EU, a move opposed by nationalists fearing threats to Swiss sovereignty.
Central to the accord is a protective clause designed to curb immigration under specified circumstances. According to Beat Jans, the cabinet minister for migration, the clause could be enacted if indicators like EU net immigration and commuter numbers rise sharply.
If activated, disputes over the clause would be discussed with an EU-Swiss committee, and unresolved issues might be taken to arbitration. Vincenzo Mascioli noted that such measures might have been considered multiple times historically, emphasizing their potential future necessity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pegasus row: Any report which touches security, sovereignty of country will not be disclosed, says SC.
Goa Governor Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack as National Sovereignty Challenge
SC in 4:1 majority verdict holds courts can modify arbitral awards under 1996 law on arbitration, conciliation.
Microsoft's Pledge to Europe: Ensuring Data Sovereignty Amidst Transatlantic Tensions
Microsoft's Bold Stand: Ensuring European Data Sovereignty Amidst US-EU Tensions