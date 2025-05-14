Left Menu

Switzerland Eyes Immigration Curbs Amid EU Deal

The Swiss government seeks to limit EU immigration if specific factors exceed thresholds. Despite nationalist opposition, Switzerland aims to finalize an economic deal with Europe. A protective clause, described as essential, could enable Switzerland to restrict immigration, pending legal ratification and potential arbitration with the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:59 IST
Switzerland Eyes Immigration Curbs Amid EU Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Swiss government announced plans to potentially restrict free movement of people from the European Union should key immigration-related factors breach certain limits. The move comes as part of an ongoing effort to deepen economic cooperation with the EU, a move opposed by nationalists fearing threats to Swiss sovereignty.

Central to the accord is a protective clause designed to curb immigration under specified circumstances. According to Beat Jans, the cabinet minister for migration, the clause could be enacted if indicators like EU net immigration and commuter numbers rise sharply.

If activated, disputes over the clause would be discussed with an EU-Swiss committee, and unresolved issues might be taken to arbitration. Vincenzo Mascioli noted that such measures might have been considered multiple times historically, emphasizing their potential future necessity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025