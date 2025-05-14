Switzerland Eyes Immigration Curbs Amid EU Deal

The Swiss government announced plans to potentially restrict free movement of people from the European Union should key immigration-related factors breach certain limits. The move comes as part of an ongoing effort to deepen economic cooperation with the EU, a move opposed by nationalists fearing threats to Swiss sovereignty.

Central to the accord is a protective clause designed to curb immigration under specified circumstances. According to Beat Jans, the cabinet minister for migration, the clause could be enacted if indicators like EU net immigration and commuter numbers rise sharply.

If activated, disputes over the clause would be discussed with an EU-Swiss committee, and unresolved issues might be taken to arbitration. Vincenzo Mascioli noted that such measures might have been considered multiple times historically, emphasizing their potential future necessity.

