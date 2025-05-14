Left Menu

Trump's AI Policy Sparks Debate Over Public Welfare Impact

President Trump's efforts to reduce the size of the federal government involve increasing reliance on artificial intelligence, raising concerns about the implications for public benefits. Legal aid advocates warn of potential biases and inconsistencies, noting AI's impact on low-income families and the possibility of erroneous decisions.

WASHINGTON—In a sweeping move, President Donald Trump's administration is intensifying its reliance on artificial intelligence, prompting significant debate over the future of public welfare systems. Advocates fear the AI systems may create biases, potentially leading to reduced access to crucial benefits for low-income families.

In Arkansas, the case of Tammy Dobbs, who faced reduced state assistance due to an AI decision, highlights the potential pitfalls of machine-based decision making in public welfare. Legal aid groups emphasize the importance of human intervention in such decisions to avoid detrimental impacts on beneficiaries.

As the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, spearheads these cuts, lawmakers are pressing for transparency, questioning AI's role in determining public policy. Critics urge more scrutiny as AI could reshape how millions of Americans access vital services amid concerns about AI's accuracy and fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

