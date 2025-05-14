Syria Invites Global Investors Amid Sanction Lifts: A New Era Begins

Syria has extended an invitation to global investors following a surprising announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump to lift all sanctions imposed on the country. Finance Minister Yisr Barnieh emphasized the vast opportunities available in sectors such as agriculture, oil, and tourism, after turmoil underscored by the ousting of Bashar al-Assad.

Under new President Ahmed Sharaa, Syria has shifted swiftly, gaining support from Gulf Arab nations and securing the lifting of most European sanctions. However, while the removal of sanctions promises economic reintegration, the path to recovery is expected to be long and challenging.

Minister Barnieh noted significant interest from countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE but stressed that the economic revival requires comprehensive financial reforms. He cautioned that lifting sanctions is merely an initial step in reconstructing a nation ravaged by years of conflict.

