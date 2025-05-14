Delayed Justice: Racial Abuse Case in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Delhi Police have finally registered a case five months after a woman from Northeast India reported racial abuse and physical assault in the Vasant Kunj area, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident dates back to December last year when the woman from Nagaland visited a house in Vasant Kunj with a friend, only to be attacked and mocked with racial slurs. Despite her attempts to report the incident, no FIR was filed initially, a police officer stated.

The woman took the matter to court, compelling the police to register a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the officer, the delay was due to her absence from Delhi and insufficient evidence at the time. The court's directions expedited the case, marking a significant step towards justice.

