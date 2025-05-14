Left Menu

Delayed Justice: Racial Abuse Case in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Five months after a racial abuse incident in Vasant Kunj, Delhi Police have registered a case. A woman from Nagaland reported being physically assaulted and mocked. Initial police inaction led to her filing a court complaint, prompting further investigation under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:33 IST
Delayed Justice: Racial Abuse Case in Delhi's Vasant Kunj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have finally registered a case five months after a woman from Northeast India reported racial abuse and physical assault in the Vasant Kunj area, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident dates back to December last year when the woman from Nagaland visited a house in Vasant Kunj with a friend, only to be attacked and mocked with racial slurs. Despite her attempts to report the incident, no FIR was filed initially, a police officer stated.

The woman took the matter to court, compelling the police to register a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the officer, the delay was due to her absence from Delhi and insufficient evidence at the time. The court's directions expedited the case, marking a significant step towards justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025