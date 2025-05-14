Left Menu

Georgetown Scholar's Prolonged Detention Sparks Controversy

A federal judge ordered the release of Georgetown scholar Badar Khan Suri, detained during a crackdown on foreign students. Accused of supporting Hamas due to social media posts and his wife’s connections to Palestine, his sudden transfer between detention centers raised concerns about legal rights and due process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alexandria | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:02 IST
  • Egypt

In a significant development, a federal judge has mandated the release of Badar Khan Suri, a Georgetown scholar, who was apprehended amidst the Trump administration's strict measures against foreign college students. Initially arrested by plain-clothed officers, his detention quickly became a focal point of legal and public interest.

Concerns intensified when Khan Suri, originally taken from his residence in Arlington, Virginia, was moved to different detention centers without informing his family or legal representatives. The rationale behind his arrest involved alleged support of Hamas based on his social media activity and familial connections.

This case has amplified debate over immigration policies and the treatment of international students, highlighting potential overreach and the urgent need for clarity in procedures affecting individuals' legal and human rights. Khan Suri's ordeal underscores broader issues within the current immigration enforcement framework.

