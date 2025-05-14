India Blocks and Restores Chinese Media Accounts Amid Tensions

In a dramatic digital move on Wednesday, the Indian government withheld X accounts belonging to Chinese media houses Global Times and Xinhua, adhering to a legal demand. Interestingly, while the Global Times account emerged from the shadows later that evening, Xinhua's account remained shrouded in restrictions.

This technological tug-of-war follows a significant military escalation with Pakistan, prompting Indian authorities on May 8 to order the blocking of approximately 8,000 X accounts, targeting media outlets from nations deemed 'unfriendly'.

As whispers of diplomatic undertones circulate, government insiders remain opaque on the specifics of conditions set for the restoration of Global Times. Meanwhile, Xinhua continues to flash a message indicating its withholding in response to legal requests.

(With inputs from agencies.)