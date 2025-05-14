Judge Halts Trump's Move to Strip Foreign Service Union Rights

A federal judge has ruled to temporarily halt the Trump administration's attempts to remove collective bargaining rights from Foreign Service employees. The move blocks a contested part of an executive order signed by former President Donald Trump, as labor unions argue it unfairly targets their rights.

US District Judge Paul Friedman's preliminary injunction follows a lawsuit by the American Foreign Service Association, which represents over 18,000 members. The union claims the order disrupts decades of stable labor-management relations under a law that protects their right to organize and collectively bargain.

Government lawyers support Trump's stance, suggesting the restriction of collective bargaining is necessary for national security. However, union attorneys argue the order is a retaliatory measure aimed at weakening labor unions rather than addressing security concerns. A prior ruling by the same judge also blocked similar efforts affecting other federal agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)