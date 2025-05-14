Judge Blocks DOJ's $3.2 Million Grant Cancellation to ABA Amidst First Amendment Concerns

A federal judge has temporarily halted the U.S. Department of Justice from revoking $3.2 million in grants awarded to the American Bar Association (ABA). The decision comes amidst allegations from the ABA that the DOJ's actions were retaliatory against the organization's public criticisms of former President Donald Trump's administration.

The ABA had filed a lawsuit in response to the DOJ's decision, asserting that the termination of grants violated First Amendment protections. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper granted a preliminary injunction, highlighting the constitutional concerns regarding freedom of expression and the punitive nature of the DOJ's actions.

The ongoing lawsuit marks another chapter in the contentious relationship between the Trump administration and the ABA, with previous disputes involving funding cuts and criticisms over the rule of law. The ABA, which supports legal professionals, claims the loss of nearly $69 million in federal grants and job cuts affecting over 300 staff members.

(With inputs from agencies.)