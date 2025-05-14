Left Menu

Judge Blocks DOJ's $3.2 Million Grant Cancellation to ABA Amidst First Amendment Concerns

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the U.S. Department of Justice from discontinuing $3.2 million in grants to the American Bar Association. The ABA claims this action was retaliation for its criticism of the Trump administration, citing violations of First Amendment rights. The conflict remains ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:49 IST
A federal judge has temporarily halted the U.S. Department of Justice from revoking $3.2 million in grants awarded to the American Bar Association (ABA). The decision comes amidst allegations from the ABA that the DOJ's actions were retaliatory against the organization's public criticisms of former President Donald Trump's administration.

The ABA had filed a lawsuit in response to the DOJ's decision, asserting that the termination of grants violated First Amendment protections. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper granted a preliminary injunction, highlighting the constitutional concerns regarding freedom of expression and the punitive nature of the DOJ's actions.

The ongoing lawsuit marks another chapter in the contentious relationship between the Trump administration and the ABA, with previous disputes involving funding cuts and criticisms over the rule of law. The ABA, which supports legal professionals, claims the loss of nearly $69 million in federal grants and job cuts affecting over 300 staff members.

