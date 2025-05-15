Border Crackdown: Demolition of Unauthorized Religious Structures Near Nepal

The crackdown on unauthorized religious structures and illegal encroachments has escalated in districts bordering Nepal, as confirmed by an official statement released today.

In a continued operation, bulldozers were dispatched to areas including Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, and others, focusing on illegal constructions posing regulatory challenges.

Wednesday saw demolitions at multiple sites, furthering the state's commitment to reclaim lands. Over 200 religious installations, including madrasas and mosques within 10 km of the Indo-Nepal border, faced action this week.

