Border Crackdown: Demolition of Unauthorized Religious Structures Near Nepal

Authorities are intensifying efforts to demolish unauthorized religious structures and illegal encroachments in districts near the Nepal border. Recent actions resulted in the demolition of madrasas, mosques, mazaars, and eidgahs built illegally. Major operations were carried out in Maharajganj, Shravasti, and Bahraich, targeting illegal constructions on government and forest lands.

Border Crackdown: Demolition of Unauthorized Religious Structures Near Nepal
The crackdown on unauthorized religious structures and illegal encroachments has escalated in districts bordering Nepal, as confirmed by an official statement released today.

In a continued operation, bulldozers were dispatched to areas including Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, and others, focusing on illegal constructions posing regulatory challenges.

Wednesday saw demolitions at multiple sites, furthering the state's commitment to reclaim lands. Over 200 religious installations, including madrasas and mosques within 10 km of the Indo-Nepal border, faced action this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

