Left Menu

Prosecutor Invokes Fifth Amid Trump Document Case Turmoil

A key prosecutor, Jay Bratt, invoked his Fifth Amendment right during a congressional interview, citing concerns about the Trump administration's use of governmental powers against adversaries. Bratt, who had been pivotal in the classified documents case against Trump, faced questions before the House Judiciary Committee but chose silence over answers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 03:46 IST
Prosecutor Invokes Fifth Amid Trump Document Case Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A prosecutor central to the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump, Jay Bratt, exercised his Fifth Amendment right in a congressional interview. Bratt's decision stems from worries over the Trump administration's aggressive tactics against perceived adversaries, according to a spokesman.

Despite being subpoenaed for a closed-door session with the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, Bratt invoked his constitutional right to remain silent. Prior to retiring before Trump's presidency, Bratt served over 30 years in the Justice Department and played a crucial role as a national security prosecutor under special counsel Jack Smith.

The Justice Department charged Trump in 2023 with mishandling classified materials at Mar-a-Lago and obstructing recovery efforts. Although a Florida judge later dismissed the prosecution, concerns about the administration's actions reverberate, highlighted by a 'weaponisation working group' reviewing previous governance decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025