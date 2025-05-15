Prosecutor Invokes Fifth Amid Trump Document Case Turmoil
- Country:
- United States
A prosecutor central to the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump, Jay Bratt, exercised his Fifth Amendment right in a congressional interview. Bratt's decision stems from worries over the Trump administration's aggressive tactics against perceived adversaries, according to a spokesman.
Despite being subpoenaed for a closed-door session with the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, Bratt invoked his constitutional right to remain silent. Prior to retiring before Trump's presidency, Bratt served over 30 years in the Justice Department and played a crucial role as a national security prosecutor under special counsel Jack Smith.
The Justice Department charged Trump in 2023 with mishandling classified materials at Mar-a-Lago and obstructing recovery efforts. Although a Florida judge later dismissed the prosecution, concerns about the administration's actions reverberate, highlighted by a 'weaponisation working group' reviewing previous governance decisions.
