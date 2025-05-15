Son Heung-min Faces Blackmail Scandal Over False Pregnancy Claim

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has lodged a complaint with South Korean authorities, alleging that he was targeted in a blackmail scheme centering around a fabricated pregnancy claim, his agency confirmed Thursday.

Local media reports indicate that a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s have been apprehended under suspicion of attempting to extort money from the football star. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station is currently investigating these serious allegations.

Son, aged 32, is a celebrated figure in South Korea, known not only for his impressive play in England's Premier League but also as the captain of the national team. Fans eagerly await further details as the investigation unfolds.

