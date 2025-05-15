Left Menu

Son Heung-min Faces Blackmail Scandal Over False Pregnancy Claim

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has filed a complaint with South Korean police over a blackmail attempt involving false pregnancy claims. This follows media reports that a woman and a man attempted to extort money from him. Son's agency confirmed his victim status, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-05-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 06:38 IST
Son Heung-min Faces Blackmail Scandal Over False Pregnancy Claim
Son Heung-min
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has lodged a complaint with South Korean authorities, alleging that he was targeted in a blackmail scheme centering around a fabricated pregnancy claim, his agency confirmed Thursday.

Local media reports indicate that a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s have been apprehended under suspicion of attempting to extort money from the football star. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station is currently investigating these serious allegations.

Son, aged 32, is a celebrated figure in South Korea, known not only for his impressive play in England's Premier League but also as the captain of the national team. Fans eagerly await further details as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025