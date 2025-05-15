Venezuelan Toddler's Return Sparks Diplomatic Dialogue

A Venezuelan toddler who was separated from her parents after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border has finally reunited with her family back home. The child, named Maikelys Espinoza Bernal, arrived in Venezuela, with President Nicolas Maduro expressing gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for the child's return. It's a significant development in an ongoing diplomatic saga.

The family claims the U.S. government's accusations against the child's father, Maiker Espinoza, of being involved with a Venezuelan prison gang, are false. His mother, Maria Escalona, defended her son, asserting politics as the driving force behind the allegations. Despite these claims, Espinoza remains in a maximum-security prison in El Salvador.

The child's relocation is speculated to be linked to an undisclosed negotiation involving the release of opposition figures from Venezuela. This political maneuvering has yet to be fully explained, and the specifics of any deals remain undisclosed, raising questions about the motivations behind this complex international exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)