High-Stakes SIT Investigation Launched in Akshay Shinde's Custodial Death

A new Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been assembled under the directives of the Supreme Court to investigate the controversial custodial death of Akshay Shinde, accused in a high-profile sexual assault case. The task force aims to ensure transparency and justice in the unfolding legal saga.

Updated: 15-05-2025 10:36 IST
High-Stakes SIT Investigation Launched in Akshay Shinde's Custodial Death
A newly formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) is tasked with probing the contentious custodial death of Akshay Shinde. Shinde was a central figure in the Badlapur school sexual assault case, and the investigation team is led by Additional Commissioner of Police, Datta Shinde.

Aligning with the Supreme Court's orders, the Director General of Maharashtra Police initiated the formation of this SIT, incorporating experienced officers from various units, including MBVV police and Pimpri Chinchwad, to ensure a thorough inquiry.

The transition of the case from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to this special team marks a renewed focus on achieving transparency and justice, following contentious claims of a fake encounter in Shinde's death.

