Estonia's Tense Standoff: The Shadow Fleet Saga

Estonia's Navy attempted to intercept a sanction-listed oil tanker, Jaguar, suspected to be part of Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet', a term denoting ships evading international sanctions.

The Jaguar was navigating near Naissaar Island when Estonia tried to verify its legal status, as it was sailing without a national flag.

Despite lacking cooperation, the vessel was escorted to Russian waters. Estonia's foreign ministry urged for stricter sanctions against Russia over these maritime endeavors.

