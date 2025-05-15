Left Menu

Estonia's Tense Standoff: The Shadow Fleet Saga

The Estonian Navy attempted to detain a Russia-bound oil tanker under British sanctions, named Jaguar, which refused to cooperate. Escorting it to Russian waters, Estonia cited an 'obligation to verify' due to its flagless status. This highlights Russia's 'shadow fleet' tactic to circumvent sanctions.

Updated: 15-05-2025 10:47 IST
Estonia's Navy attempted to intercept a sanction-listed oil tanker, Jaguar, suspected to be part of Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet', a term denoting ships evading international sanctions.

The Jaguar was navigating near Naissaar Island when Estonia tried to verify its legal status, as it was sailing without a national flag.

Despite lacking cooperation, the vessel was escorted to Russian waters. Estonia's foreign ministry urged for stricter sanctions against Russia over these maritime endeavors.

