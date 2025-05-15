Left Menu

Tragic Bus Fire Claims Five Lives Near Lucknow

A devastating bus fire near Lucknow has resulted in the deaths of five passengers, including two children. The fire, believed to be caused by a short circuit, quickly engulfed the vehicle, trapping several passengers. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Lucknow | Updated: 15-05-2025 10:48 IST
Tragic Bus Fire Claims Five Lives Near Lucknow
A tragic incident unfolded early Thursday when a private bus, en route to Delhi from Begusarai, caught fire in the Mohanlalganj area near Lucknow, leading to the death of five passengers, including two children. The deadly blaze is suspected to have originated from a short circuit in the gearbox, according to preliminary findings.

The fire started around 5 am on the busy Kisan Path roadway while most passengers were asleep. It spread swiftly, trapping five individuals who could not escape in time. Official reports identified the deceased as Lakkhi Devi, Soni Mahto, Devraj, Sakshi, and Madhusudan. Several others sustained injuries and received medical attention after being transported to a local hospital.

Firefighters responded promptly, containing the fire within half an hour. However, the bus was left in ruins, with its metal frame the only remnant. Authorities discovered that the emergency exit was inoperable, exacerbating the tragedy. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences and directed officials to facilitate relief efforts while investigations continue to pinpoint the fire's exact cause.

