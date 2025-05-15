In a significant move towards diplomacy, the Kremlin has unveiled the delegation for the recently proposed peace talks with Ukraine. Vladimir Medinsky, born in Soviet Ukraine and previously involved in failed 2022 peace talks, will helm the discussions. Known for his nationalistic standpoints, Medinsky also contributes to historical education via school textbooks aligned with President Putin's views.

Supporting Medinsky are several influential figures, including Mikhail Galuzin, the deputy foreign minister overseeing relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States. Further adding to the delegation's weight are figures like Igor Kostyukov, head of Russian military intelligence, a formidable force globally known as GRU.

Additional notable named experts by President Putin include Alexander Zorin, Vladimir Shevtsov, and Yelena Podobreyevskaya, all set to contribute insights and enhance negotiations. The list reflects a blend of military and diplomatic expertise, reflecting Russia's strategic approach to the peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)