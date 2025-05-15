Left Menu

Kremlin's Key Delegates for Ukraine Peace Talks Revealed

The Kremlin has disclosed the names of key individuals who will represent Russia in proposed peace talks with Ukraine. Leading the delegation is Vladimir Medinsky, supported by deputy foreign minister Mikhail Galuzin and GRU director Igor Kostyukov, among other top officials. These talks follow previous unsuccessful negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 15-05-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 10:52 IST
Kremlin's Key Delegates for Ukraine Peace Talks Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant move towards diplomacy, the Kremlin has unveiled the delegation for the recently proposed peace talks with Ukraine. Vladimir Medinsky, born in Soviet Ukraine and previously involved in failed 2022 peace talks, will helm the discussions. Known for his nationalistic standpoints, Medinsky also contributes to historical education via school textbooks aligned with President Putin's views.

Supporting Medinsky are several influential figures, including Mikhail Galuzin, the deputy foreign minister overseeing relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States. Further adding to the delegation's weight are figures like Igor Kostyukov, head of Russian military intelligence, a formidable force globally known as GRU.

Additional notable named experts by President Putin include Alexander Zorin, Vladimir Shevtsov, and Yelena Podobreyevskaya, all set to contribute insights and enhance negotiations. The list reflects a blend of military and diplomatic expertise, reflecting Russia's strategic approach to the peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025