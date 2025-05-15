Left Menu

High-Stakes Trade Talks at APEC: U.S. and China Seek Common Ground

The U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Chinese trade envoy Li Chenggang are in discussions at the APEC conference in South Korea. The meeting comes amid efforts to address evolving trade dynamics, confirmed by South Korea's trade ministry after initial comments from Korea's Minister for Trade Cheong In-kyo.

  • South Korea

In an important development at the APEC conference in South Korea, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is holding talks with Chinese trade envoy Li Chenggang. This meeting occurs as both countries seek to navigate complex trade relations.

South Korea's trade ministry confirmed the commencement of these discussions, which were previously mentioned by the country's Minister for Trade, Cheong In-kyo. The talks aim to facilitate better economic collaboration between the U.S. and China.

The discussions between Greer and Chenggang highlight a significant diplomatic engagement, occurring alongside the broader forum of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, adding a layer of urgency to ongoing trade negotiations.

