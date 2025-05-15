Left Menu

India-Pakistan Nuclear Tensions: A Dangerous Flashpoint

India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has suggested that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should oversee Pakistan's nuclear weapons, following a recent military conflict between India and Pakistan. Both nations exchanged missiles and drones after India targeted alleged Pakistani terrorist camps. Tensions remain high without immediate resolution.

Updated: 15-05-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent escalation of nuclear tensions between India and Pakistan, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh proposed that the International Atomic Energy Agency take responsibility for monitoring Pakistan's nuclear weapons.

This suggestion came after a series of military exchanges between the nuclear-armed neighbors, spurred by India's retaliation against alleged terrorist camps within Pakistan. The conflict has brought the region to the brink once again, raising fears of nuclear engagement.

While India accuses Pakistan of fostering terrorism within its borders, Islamabad denies these claims. Singh's call to the IAEA highlights the ongoing volatility and the urgent need for international oversight to prevent a potential nuclear crisis in one of the world's most populated areas.

