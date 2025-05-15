India-Pakistan Nuclear Tensions: A Dangerous Flashpoint

In a recent escalation of nuclear tensions between India and Pakistan, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh proposed that the International Atomic Energy Agency take responsibility for monitoring Pakistan's nuclear weapons.

This suggestion came after a series of military exchanges between the nuclear-armed neighbors, spurred by India's retaliation against alleged terrorist camps within Pakistan. The conflict has brought the region to the brink once again, raising fears of nuclear engagement.

While India accuses Pakistan of fostering terrorism within its borders, Islamabad denies these claims. Singh's call to the IAEA highlights the ongoing volatility and the urgent need for international oversight to prevent a potential nuclear crisis in one of the world's most populated areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)