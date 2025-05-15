South Korea Seeks Strategic Trade Alliances Amid U.S. Tariff Challenges

South Korea's leading trade envoy Cheong In-kyo has called on his Vietnamese and Mexican counterparts to initiate negotiations with Washington concerning U.S. tariffs. This move is intended to secure uninterrupted operations for Korean businesses in these countries, according to a statement from Seoul's ministry.

In addition to these discussions, Cheong also reached a consensus with China's trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, to jointly work towards stabilizing the supply chains of critical minerals. This strategic alliance underscores the growing cooperation between South Korea and China in the sphere of international trade.

The discussions took place on the fringes of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting, which serves as a platform for trade representatives across the region to collaborate and address pressing economic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)