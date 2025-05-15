Macron Criticizes Tariffs for Economic Damage
French President Emmanuel Macron stated that tariffs are detrimental to global economic value and urged the United States to provide stability for better predictability among international partners. He expressed these views during a markets conference in Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Thursday that tariffs are the wrong strategy in today's global environment, arguing they deplete significant economic value.
During his address at a markets conference in Paris, Macron emphasized the necessity for the United States to stabilize its policies.
He noted that such stabilization would foster predictability, crucial for maintaining reliable partnerships with international allies.
