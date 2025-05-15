Left Menu

Macron Criticizes Tariffs for Economic Damage

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that tariffs are detrimental to global economic value and urged the United States to provide stability for better predictability among international partners. He expressed these views during a markets conference in Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:36 IST
Macron Criticizes Tariffs for Economic Damage
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Thursday that tariffs are the wrong strategy in today's global environment, arguing they deplete significant economic value.

During his address at a markets conference in Paris, Macron emphasized the necessity for the United States to stabilize its policies.

He noted that such stabilization would foster predictability, crucial for maintaining reliable partnerships with international allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025