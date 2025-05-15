Honoring Heroes: BSF's Brave Hearts of Operation Sindoor

BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary visited the Jammu frontier, where he commended the troops for their significant role in Operation Sindoor.

In a solemn ceremony, DG Chawdhary laid a wreath at the Amar Prahari Memorial, honoring sub inspector Mohammad Imteyaj and constable Deepak Chingakham for their ultimate sacrifice during intense enemy fire.

Chawdhary emphasized the essential role of BSF personnel in protecting the nation's borders, applauding their courage and dedication in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)