Honoring Heroes: BSF's Brave Hearts of Operation Sindoor
BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary visited Jammu to honor the valor of fallen heroes in Operation Sindoor. Paying tribute at Amar Prahari Memorial, he praised the troops' courage during the operation, launched post-Pahalgam attack, reaffirming BSF's role in border defense under challenging conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:03 IST
- Country:
- India
BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary visited the Jammu frontier, where he commended the troops for their significant role in Operation Sindoor.
In a solemn ceremony, DG Chawdhary laid a wreath at the Amar Prahari Memorial, honoring sub inspector Mohammad Imteyaj and constable Deepak Chingakham for their ultimate sacrifice during intense enemy fire.
Chawdhary emphasized the essential role of BSF personnel in protecting the nation's borders, applauding their courage and dedication in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Opposition Demands Special Parliament Session Over Pahalgam Attack
Pahalgam Attack Sparks International Urgency for Diplomacy
Amid Diplomatic Fallout, Pakistani Nationals Exit India Post-Pahalgam Attack
Congress Pushes for Special Assembly Session on Pahalgam Attack
Pakistan Points Fingers at India Amid Escalating Tensions Over Pahalgam Attack