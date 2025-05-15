Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: BSF's Brave Hearts of Operation Sindoor

BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary visited Jammu to honor the valor of fallen heroes in Operation Sindoor. Paying tribute at Amar Prahari Memorial, he praised the troops' courage during the operation, launched post-Pahalgam attack, reaffirming BSF's role in border defense under challenging conditions.

BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary visited the Jammu frontier, where he commended the troops for their significant role in Operation Sindoor.

In a solemn ceremony, DG Chawdhary laid a wreath at the Amar Prahari Memorial, honoring sub inspector Mohammad Imteyaj and constable Deepak Chingakham for their ultimate sacrifice during intense enemy fire.

Chawdhary emphasized the essential role of BSF personnel in protecting the nation's borders, applauding their courage and dedication in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

