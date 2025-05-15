Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine Talks Shifted by Turkish Initiative

Proposed talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul have been rescheduled for later in the day at the Turkish side's initiative. Russian President Putin suggested engaging in direct discussions with Ukraine in Istanbul, as confirmed by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday.

In a recent development, proposed discussions between Russia and Ukraine, initially slated to take place in Istanbul, have been postponed to later in the day, following a request by the Turkish authorities. The move was announced by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday.

The rescheduling comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested engaging in direct talks with Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of dialogue amid ongoing tensions between the two nations. The proposed meeting underscores Turkey's role in facilitating diplomatic efforts in the region.

As these talks proceed, global attention remains focused on their potential outcomes, considering the complex geopolitical dynamics at play. The international community continues to watch closely, hopeful for resolutions that could ease regional tensions.

