Revenge Shooting at Chhatarpur Metro Sparks Outrage

A shocking midday shooting near Delhi's Chhatarpur metro station left a man critically injured, according to police sources. The victim, identified as Arun Lohia, was assaulted by motorcycle-borne attackers in what law enforcement suggests may be a revenge attack based on previous animosities.

Lohia, who was in his SUV during the assault close to CDR Chowk, sustained gunshot wounds as nearly 10 rounds were fired at him. Authorities rushed him to a local hospital where he is currently battling for his life.

Following the attack, police cordoned off the area and deployed multiple teams to conduct a thorough investigation. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the assailants believed to be known acquaintances of Lohia.

(With inputs from agencies.)