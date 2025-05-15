Left Menu

Supreme Court Warns Telangana Over Pre-Planned Tree Felling

The Supreme Court has accused the Telangana government of pre-planned deforestation at the University of Hyderabad and warned the state’s officials could face jail time if they don't restore the lost forest. The court criticized the state's choice to take advantage of a long weekend for the tree felling, and demanded a comprehensive restoration plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:28 IST
Supreme Court Warns Telangana Over Pre-Planned Tree Felling
The Supreme Court has criticized the Telangana government for what it describes as pre-planned deforestation next to the University of Hyderabad, demanding that the trees be restored or officials could face jail time.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai challenged the state's actions, pointing out that deforesting during a long weekend seemed strategically timed to avoid judicial oversight. The court has issued a firm warning to restore the forest or deal with severe repercussions.

Significant concerns arose from the Forest Survey of India’s report, which revealed that the affected area was home to dense forest area. Despite state assurances that no further activities are planned, the court’s demand for a comprehensive restoration strategy stands firmly in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

