ICC in Turmoil: Sanctions Strain International Justice

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is facing severe operational disruptions following sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump on its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan. The restrictions have affected Khan's ability to perform basic tasks, as his email access is restricted and bank accounts frozen, ICC officials report.

The sanctions stem from ICC's investigation into alleged war crimes by Israeli leaders, which Trump labeled as 'baseless.' The court's actions, targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have been met with international friction, with some NGOs halting cooperation and others transferring funds out of concern for U.S. retaliation.

The broader impact sees ICC struggling to execute warrants, secure witness cooperation, and investigate other global conflicts, like in Sudan. Despite legal challenges and a pending lawsuit in U.S. courts, the future of ICC's efforts in international justice remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)