EU's Delayed Response to Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws Under Scrutiny

The European Union is currently facing significant scrutiny due to its perceived sluggish response in addressing the surge of anti-LGBTQ+ laws across Europe, with Hungary's recent Pride ban being a prominent example. Critics argue the slow pace of the EU's actions could foster further rights erosion.

Hungary, led by Prime Minister Victor Orbán, has become a focal point for these concerns after enacting laws limiting LGBTQ+ representation in schools and media. Similar legislation has appeared in several other countries, raising alarm among activists who warn of imitating Russia's notorious 'LGBTQ+ propaganda' regulations.

The European Commission initiated legal actions against Hungary at the EU Court of Justice, aiming to challenge the legality of its 2021 law. However, activists insist that the Commission's hesitant approach risks entrenching these measures further. They urge the EU to impose stricter conditions on member states regarding LGBTQ+ rights compliance.

