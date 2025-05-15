Left Menu

EU's Delayed Response to Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws Under Scrutiny

The European Union faces criticism for its slow response to the rise of anti-LGBTQ+ laws, notably Hungary's Pride ban. Activists demand immediate action, fearing increased suppression of rights. The European Commission's inaction could encourage further censorship across Europe, despite ongoing legal challenges and new equality strategies on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:13 IST
EU's Delayed Response to Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws Under Scrutiny

The European Union is currently facing significant scrutiny due to its perceived sluggish response in addressing the surge of anti-LGBTQ+ laws across Europe, with Hungary's recent Pride ban being a prominent example. Critics argue the slow pace of the EU's actions could foster further rights erosion.

Hungary, led by Prime Minister Victor Orbán, has become a focal point for these concerns after enacting laws limiting LGBTQ+ representation in schools and media. Similar legislation has appeared in several other countries, raising alarm among activists who warn of imitating Russia's notorious 'LGBTQ+ propaganda' regulations.

The European Commission initiated legal actions against Hungary at the EU Court of Justice, aiming to challenge the legality of its 2021 law. However, activists insist that the Commission's hesitant approach risks entrenching these measures further. They urge the EU to impose stricter conditions on member states regarding LGBTQ+ rights compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025