Teachers Rally in Kolkata: A Demand for Justice

Thousands of teachers in West Bengal protest a Supreme Court ruling that left them jobless due to irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process. They demand the state government take legal action for reinstatement. The protest took place at Bikash Bhavan, with calls for dialogue with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant upheaval in West Bengal, thousands of displaced school teachers staged a massive protest at the state education department's headquarters, challenging a Supreme Court order that terminated their positions. The demonstrators, who gathered at Bikash Bhavan, insisted the government take immediate legal action to restore their jobs.

The protest, which caused traffic disruptions in the busy Karunamoyee area, witnessed a subgroup of agitators scaling the wall to enter the premises. The teachers, demanding a dialogue with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, argue they should be included in any review petition against the Supreme Court's April 3 verdict.

The court's decision affected 25,753 teaching and non-teaching personnel, citing recruitment irregularities in 2016. While the School Service Commission has been tasked to restart the recruitment process, protestors claim the commission failed to distinguish between legitimately and fraudulently employed staff. Despite the chaos, law enforcement maintained a presence without resorting to force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

