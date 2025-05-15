Teachers Rally in Kolkata: A Demand for Justice

In a significant upheaval in West Bengal, thousands of displaced school teachers staged a massive protest at the state education department's headquarters, challenging a Supreme Court order that terminated their positions. The demonstrators, who gathered at Bikash Bhavan, insisted the government take immediate legal action to restore their jobs.

The protest, which caused traffic disruptions in the busy Karunamoyee area, witnessed a subgroup of agitators scaling the wall to enter the premises. The teachers, demanding a dialogue with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, argue they should be included in any review petition against the Supreme Court's April 3 verdict.

The court's decision affected 25,753 teaching and non-teaching personnel, citing recruitment irregularities in 2016. While the School Service Commission has been tasked to restart the recruitment process, protestors claim the commission failed to distinguish between legitimately and fraudulently employed staff. Despite the chaos, law enforcement maintained a presence without resorting to force.

